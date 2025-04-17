Top 7 Rolex watches that define luxury and precision
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
The Rolex Submariner, launched in 1953, is the most famous dive watch in the world. It is water resistant up to 300 meters and features a rotating bezel for timing dives. Its strong build and classic design make it a favourite among collectors and adventurers.
The Daytona is a chronograph watch made for racing. Launched in 1963, it became famous, thanks to actor Paul Newman. It has a tachymeter bezel to measure speed and a high performance movement inside.
The GMT Master II, introduced in 1954, can show two time zones at once. Its colourful bezels like the "Pepsi" (red-blue) and "Batman" (blue-black) are collector favourites. It is ideal for pilots, globetrotters, and stylish explorers.
The Datejust, released in 1945, was the first watch with an automatic date display. Known for its elegant design and fluted bezel, it’s a versatile watch worn by both men and women. It blends tradition and innovation like no other.
Introduced in 1956, the Day-Date shows both the day of the week and date. It’s available only in gold or platinum, making it a top choice among world leaders. Its nickname the “President,” says it all.
The Explorer was inspired by the first successful climb of Mount Everest in 1953. It’s simple, tough, and made to perform in extreme conditions.
Released in 1992, the Yacht-Master is sporty yet elegant. It features a bi-directional bezel and is designed for the sailing lifestyle. A perfect choice for those who love the sea and style.