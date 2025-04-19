This Rs 56 lakh Jacob and Co watch is inspired by 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi'
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Jacob & Co and Ethos Watches have launched a Rs 56 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch. Inspired by Lord Ram and Ayodhya’s temple, only 10 pieces exist for each of the two special designs.
These rare watches from the Epic X Skeleton series feature engravings of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and the Ram Temple. A tribute to Indian heritage and faith.
Each 44mm case is crafted in rose gold with a bright orange rubber strap. Inside, the JCAM02 skeleton calibre offers a 48-hour power reserve and precision timekeeping.
This model shows Lord Ram with bow and arrow, and Lord Hanuman in devotion. “Jai Shri Ram” is engraved around the dial, with the Ram Temple on the bridge.
A bold image of Lord Ram stands beside a calm Hanuman. The Ram Mandir and “Jai Shri Ram” return, keeping the sacred energy alive on the wrist.
Skeleton dial, sapphire glass, and artistic finishing make this more than a watch. It’s a spiritual expression built with fine Swiss precision and Indian emotion.
Priced at Rs 56 lakh, the Ram Janmabhoomi editions blend luxury and devotion.