This ‘Rs 4 crore’ Jacob & Co. space watch brings the universe to your wrist
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Jacob & Co. Astronomia watch is more than just a luxury timepiece; it is a miniature mechanical universe on the wrist. With a complex three-dimensional movement, it represents a fusion of high watchmaking and artistic craftsmanship.
The watch features a distinctive four-arm movement, each arm carrying a different functional element. These include a double-axis tourbillon, a rotating globe, a spinning moon, and an hour-minute dial that remains upright regardless of movement.
Inspired by the cosmos, the Astronomia showcases a rotating Earth and a 288-facet sapphire crystal moon, symbolising the perpetual motion of celestial bodies. This visual spectacle is encased in a domed sapphire crystal, offering a 360-degree view of the intricate mechanics.
The Astronomia is crafted using precious materials such as 18K gold, diamonds, and high-grade sapphire crystal. Some variations feature custom-set gemstones, further enhancing its exclusivity.
The movement comprises over 400 components, meticulously assembled to achieve flawless synchronisation. The four-arm carousel completes a full rotation every 20 minutes, demonstrating unparalleled mechanical ingenuity.
Due to its complexity and craftsmanship, the Astronomia is produced in limited quantities. Each model is highly sought after by collectors, making it a symbol of both technical mastery and exclusivity.
With a price tag reaching several hundred thousand dollars, the Astronomia is not just a watch but a statement of prestige. It embodies the convergence of watchmaking, jewellery, and artistic expression, redefining luxury horology.
