This ‘Rs 4 crore’ Jacob & Co. space watch brings the universe to your wrist

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Tarun Mishra
Mar 29, 2025, 01:43 PM

A Timepiece Beyond Tradition

The Jacob & Co. Astronomia watch is more than just a luxury timepiece; it is a miniature mechanical universe on the wrist. With a complex three-dimensional movement, it represents a fusion of high watchmaking and artistic craftsmanship.

Unique Four-Arm Tourbillon Mechanism

The watch features a distinctive four-arm movement, each arm carrying a different functional element. These include a double-axis tourbillon, a rotating globe, a spinning moon, and an hour-minute dial that remains upright regardless of movement.

A Celestial Design in Motion

Inspired by the cosmos, the Astronomia showcases a rotating Earth and a 288-facet sapphire crystal moon, symbolising the perpetual motion of celestial bodies. This visual spectacle is encased in a domed sapphire crystal, offering a 360-degree view of the intricate mechanics.

Exceptional Craftsmanship

The Astronomia is crafted using precious materials such as 18K gold, diamonds, and high-grade sapphire crystal. Some variations feature custom-set gemstones, further enhancing its exclusivity.

Complex Engineering and Precision

The movement comprises over 400 components, meticulously assembled to achieve flawless synchronisation. The four-arm carousel completes a full rotation every 20 minutes, demonstrating unparalleled mechanical ingenuity.

Limited Edition and Collectible Appeal

Due to its complexity and craftsmanship, the Astronomia is produced in limited quantities. Each model is highly sought after by collectors, making it a symbol of both technical mastery and exclusivity.

A Statement of Luxury and Innovation

With a price tag reaching several hundred thousand dollars, the Astronomia is not just a watch but a statement of prestige. It embodies the convergence of watchmaking, jewellery, and artistic expression, redefining luxury horology.