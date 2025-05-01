This is the legendary Rolex Submariner! Know its history, prestige, must-know models and more
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Since 1953, the Rolex Submariner has been the gold standard for luxury dive watches. Loved for its design, durability, and style, the Submariner has stayed true to its roots while constantly improving under the surface.
Like a Porsche 911, the Rolex Submariner has changed little in appearance but a lot in performance. Stronger steel, brighter lume, better waterproofing every generation makes it tougher and smarter without losing the classic look.
New Submariners are perfect for everyday wear and diving. Vintage Subs, however, offer collectors a world full of rare details and legendary stories. Each path offers a unique way to own a piece of Rolex history.
This no-date model is a purist’s dream. With a 41mm Oystersteel case, clean black dial, and top-class movement, it is perfect for those who love simple, rugged beauty.
Released for the Sub’s 50th anniversary, the "Kermit" introduced a playful green bezel to the iconic design. It became a fast favourite among fans and collectors worldwide.
Going a step further, the "Hulk" features a green dial and bezel. Bigger, bolder, and bursting with colour, this model made waves when it launched in 2010.
Worn by Sean Connery as James Bond, the Ref. 6538 is the ultimate vintage Sub. With a large crown and no guards, it is pure, timeless, and highly collectible.
From serious dive missions to Hollywood legends, the Rolex Submariner remains the world’s most admired watch. Whether you go for a modern marvel or a vintage grail, owning a Submariner is owning a piece of history.