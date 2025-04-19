This $60,000 luxury watch is probably the most unique object on Earth! All about MB&F; Machine 7 Aquapod
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The MB&F; HM7 Aquapod questions traditional watch design by reinterpreting the features typically expected from a dive watch. It visually aligns with underwater themes but does not meet all technical criteria associated with the category.
While it features a unidirectional bezel and luminous indicators — traits linked to dive watches — it falls short of ISO 6425 standards due to a water resistance of only 50 metres, which excludes it from being a certified dive watch.
The design of the HM7 takes cues from marine life, particularly jellyfish. Its domed sapphire crystal mimics the shape of a jellyfish’s crown, and the lume recalls bioluminescent sea creatures.
At the centre of the piece is a 60-second flying tourbillon, surrounded by two rotating discs that display hours and minutes. These elements are vertically layered, diverging from traditional flat dial layouts.
Constructed with 303 components, the watch is available in titanium or 18k red gold. The ceramic bezel is crafted using a laser-cutting and metallisation process, resulting in high contrast and clear readability.
The HM7 operates at 18,000vph, runs on 35 jewels, and offers a 72-hour power reserve. A rotor resembling tentacles, machined from a single block of titanium, powers the self-winding mechanism.
Although impractical for daily use due to its size (53.8mm in diameter and 21.3mm in height), the HM7 serves as a conceptual exploration in modern watchmaking. With limited production and a starting price of approximately £79,000, it is positioned as a collector’s item rather than a tool watch.