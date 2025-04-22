This $4,00,000 Casio G-Shock luxury gold watch was designed by AI

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Apr 22, 2025, 03:43 PM

G-SHOCK Marks 40 Years

To commemorate its 40th anniversary, Casio released a one-of-a-kind G-SHOCK watch crafted from 18-karat gold. The special edition, known as the G-D001, reflects the brand's legacy while incorporating new design approaches.

Human Designers and AI

Sixteen designers worked over two years to create the G-D001, combining their expertise with AI-generated inputs. Casio used artificial intelligence to analyse four decades of design data, assisting in the creation of a 3D model optimised for structural and material integrity.

AI’s Role in the Design Process

The AI system studied data related to G-SHOCK’s shock-resistance technology and design principles. The model it generated served as the basis for the final product, integrating insights from both technology and human craftsmanship.

Gold Construction and Design Specifications

The G-D001 features a 45.1mm round case and an analogue dial, all encased in 18-karat gold. The bezel and band are also made from the same material, distinguishing the watch from previous anniversary editions.

High Expectations Exceeded at Auction

Initially estimated to fetch between $70,000 and $140,000, the G-D001 was sold for $400,050 at a Philips auction in New York City. The unexpected final bid significantly surpassed Casio's initial projections.

Proceeds Donated to Environmental Cause

Casio confirmed that the full proceeds from the auction would be donated to The Nature Conservancy. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting environmental initiatives.

Part of Casio’s “Dream Project” Series

The G-D001 is part of Casio’s “Dream Project” collection, which commemorates milestone anniversaries of the G-SHOCK brand. The 2018 edition included 35 pieces for the 35th anniversary, while the 40th anniversary features a single, unique piece.