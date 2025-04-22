This $4,00,000 Casio G-Shock luxury gold watch was designed by AI
Produced by Tarun Mishra
To commemorate its 40th anniversary, Casio released a one-of-a-kind G-SHOCK watch crafted from 18-karat gold. The special edition, known as the G-D001, reflects the brand's legacy while incorporating new design approaches.
Sixteen designers worked over two years to create the G-D001, combining their expertise with AI-generated inputs. Casio used artificial intelligence to analyse four decades of design data, assisting in the creation of a 3D model optimised for structural and material integrity.
The AI system studied data related to G-SHOCK’s shock-resistance technology and design principles. The model it generated served as the basis for the final product, integrating insights from both technology and human craftsmanship.
The G-D001 features a 45.1mm round case and an analogue dial, all encased in 18-karat gold. The bezel and band are also made from the same material, distinguishing the watch from previous anniversary editions.
Initially estimated to fetch between $70,000 and $140,000, the G-D001 was sold for $400,050 at a Philips auction in New York City. The unexpected final bid significantly surpassed Casio's initial projections.
Casio confirmed that the full proceeds from the auction would be donated to The Nature Conservancy. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting environmental initiatives.
The G-D001 is part of Casio’s “Dream Project” collection, which commemorates milestone anniversaries of the G-SHOCK brand. The 2018 edition included 35 pieces for the 35th anniversary, while the 40th anniversary features a single, unique piece.