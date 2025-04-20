This 3 crore Jacob & Co watch lets you play casino on your wrist
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Jacob & Co. has introduced a new timepiece called the Casino Tourbillon, priced around Rs 3.5 crore. It features a working roulette game built inside the dial, combining watchmaking with a bit of Las Vegas flair.
According to the company, this watch is a tribute to the style and spirit of old casino cities like Monte Carlo and Las Vegas in the 1960s. Its design feels luxurious but not loud, with a curved rose gold case, domed sapphire glass, and smooth detailing. It’s a piece made for bold personalities.
This isn't just a fancy design. The Casino Tourbillon features a real spinning roulette wheel inside the dial. A button on the side sets the white ball rolling, and it lands randomly in one of the 37 pockets. It’s not for gambling, but it adds a fun and rare feature to the watch.
The watch uses a flying tourbillon, a high-end mechanism that helps improve time accuracy. Unlike most tourbillon watches, this one hides it on the back. The back also features an engraved roulette table design, adding more depth to the concept.
At the centre of the watch is a solid black onyx dial, polished to a smooth mirror finish. Around it are rose gold hour markers shaped like kites. This combination gives the watch a formal, tuxedo like look, which stands out while still being elegant.
With its unusual features and bold design, the Casino Tourbillon is clearly meant for collectors and risk takers. Only 101 pieces are being made. It’s a watch that says you like to take chances, but with serious taste and attention to detail.
This hand-wound timepiece includes 268 tiny parts, a 72-hour power reserve, and a case made of 18K rose gold. It’s water resistant up to 30 meters and comes with an alligator leather strap. The roulette table, flying tourbillon, and engraved caseback complete the package.