This $2.5 million Patek Philippe watch worn by 'Shah Rukh Khan' owned the Met Gala Red Carpet
Produced by Abhinav yadav
The Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G is not just a watch-it is a masterpiece. Crafted in white gold, it is the most complicated wristwatch ever made by the Swiss brand, featuring an incredible 20 different complications.
This watch is a blend of high art and high technology. It boasts five acoustic features, including a minute repeater and a date repeater-functions found in only the rarest watches. The case can be flipped to show two different dials, thanks to a patented swivel system.
The 6300G is set with 118 baguette-cut emeralds and 291 baguette-cut diamonds, all invisibly set for a seamless look. The blue dial is detailed with white gold hands and markers, making it as beautiful as it is complex.
How much does it cost? The Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of around $2.5 million (over Rs 20 crore). That is enough to buy a luxury sports car-or even a mansion.
At the 2025 Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to walk the carpet. Dressed in Sabyasachi, he wore the ultra-rare Patek Philippe 6300G on his wrist. The watch quietly stole the spotlight, making global headlines and trending across social media.
Fans and watch lovers quickly identified SRK’s watch using Samsung’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature. Reddit and fashion forums buzzed with excitement, confirming it was the legendary 6300G. The choice showed SRK’s taste for the world’s most exclusive timepieces.
With only a handful ever made, the 6300G is the ultimate status symbol. Its technical brilliance, rare gemstones, and royal connections make it a true collector’s item. For many, it is not just a watch it is a piece of history and a work of art.