'The rise of the Rolex Daytona': A timepiece that transformed from $13,500 to a million-dollar icon

Born for Speed, Rolex Daytona

Rolex launched Daytona collection in 1963 and named it after Florida’s Daytona International Speedway. Designed for race car drivers, it has a chronograph to track time perfectly and a tachymeter bezel to measure speed up to 400 kilometres per hour. Rolex’s connection to speed began in the 1930s with racer Sir Malcolm Campbell, who loved Rolex for its strength.