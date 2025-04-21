'The rise of the Rolex Daytona': A timepiece that transformed from $13,500 to a million-dollar icon
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Rolex launched Daytona collection in 1963 and named it after Florida’s Daytona International Speedway. Designed for race car drivers, it has a chronograph to track time perfectly and a tachymeter bezel to measure speed up to 400 kilometres per hour. Rolex’s connection to speed began in the 1930s with racer Sir Malcolm Campbell, who loved Rolex for its strength.
Hollywood star Paul Newman turned Daytona into a superstar. In 1965, his wife gave him a Daytona with a rare “Paul Newman dial”. He wore it while racing and acting, making fans go wild. In 2017, his watch sold for $17.8 million at an auction a world record. Today, these rare Daytonas cost over $500,000.
In 1988, Rolex surprised everyone with the first automatic Daytona. It used Zenith’s El Primero movement, which was fast and strong. With a larger 40-millimetre case and sapphire crystal, this watch became a modern classic. It showed Rolex could mix old school charm with new ideas.
In 2016, Rolex introduced the watch with a Cerachrom ceramic bezel that resists scratches and looks stunning. It costs $13,500, but fans pay over $25,000 because it’s so hard to get. People love its sleek black or white dials and rare vibe.
In 2023, Rolex amazed fans at Watches and Wonders with a platinum Daytona that has a sapphire caseback, a first for the brand. Its ice-blue dial and new Calibre 4131 movement make it a collector’s treasure.
The Daytona shines on celebrity wrists. Football star David Beckham wears a platinum Daytona. Musician John Mayer hunts for rare models. From Hollywood to racetracks, this watch is a symbol of fame and success.
Some Daytonas sell for jaw-dropping prices. Paul Newman’s fetched $17.8 million in 2017. The Rainbow Daytona costs over $1.5 million, and the Oman Baguette Daytona, with only eight made, sold for $5 million.