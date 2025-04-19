‘The Medusa’: Why Versace chose a Greek monster for its logo
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The logo of Italian luxury fashion house Versace features Medusa, a figure from Greek mythology. Gianni Versace, the brand’s founder, selected this symbol in the late 1970s when establishing the brand identity.
Medusa was one of the Gorgons, known for her snake-covered head and the power to turn those who looked at her into stone. Though often portrayed as a monster, her image carries complex meanings — including danger, power, beauty, and transformation.
Gianni Versace grew up in Reggio Calabria, a region rich in classical history and ruins. He was particularly influenced by Greco-Roman art and mythology, which featured prominently in the local architecture. Medusa was a figure he encountered in ancient mosaics.
Versace believed that Medusa symbolised irresistible attraction. Just as in myth where no one could escape her gaze, he hoped that people would be captivated by the brand’s designs in the same way — instantly and permanently.
Unlike other fashion logos that rely on initials or typography, Versace’s Medusa stands out by drawing from ancient history. It represents a bold identity that fuses classical culture with contemporary fashion.
Medusa also reflects the theme of transformation — a core idea in fashion. Just as Medusa’s stare could change people, clothing from Versace is intended to transform the wearer’s presence, mood, and confidence.
Since its creation, the Medusa head has become one of the most recognised symbols in global luxury fashion. It appears on everything from clothing and accessories to homeware and fragrance bottles, maintaining its status as a timeless emblem of style and influence.