Sweet Luxury! Louis Vuitton's Chocolate Flavour Bag That You Can Actually 'Eat'

In a unique celebration of Easter, the luxury brand has launched a chocolate bag, which is an edible version of LV's egg case.
Crafted with the signature LV monogram and a subtle black leather touch, this creation is a replica of the iconic Egg Bag, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for the Spring/Summer 2019 women’s collection.
For this delicious design, Louis Vuitton teamed up with renowned pastry chef Maxime Frédéric.
Made with both dark and milk chocolate, the shell consists of 70% dark chocolate, while the handles, strap, and zipper pulls are crafted from 40% milk chocolate. What's inside? Filled with a delicious blend of gianduja and whole roasted hazelnuts wrapped in creamy milk chocolate.
With the weight of approx. one kilogram, the chocolate egg is priced at around $256 (Rs 22,000).
The Chocolate Egg Bag is available in select Louis Vuitton stores across Paris, New York, Singapore, and Shanghai.