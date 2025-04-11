Sweet Luxury! Louis Vuitton's Chocolate Flavour Bag That You Can Actually 'Eat'

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 11, 2025, 06:33 PM

Louis Vuitton has something for everyone - and this time, it's a bag that you can eat.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @Louis Vuitton

Easter Delight!

In a unique celebration of Easter, the luxury brand has launched a chocolate bag, which is an edible version of LV's egg case.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @Louis Vuitton

A Sweet Spin

Crafted with the signature LV monogram and a subtle black leather touch, this creation is a replica of the iconic Egg Bag, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for the Spring/Summer 2019 women’s collection.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @Louis Vuitton

Who Is The Craftsman?

For this delicious design, Louis Vuitton teamed up with renowned pastry chef Maxime Frédéric.

Photo Credit : Louis Vuitton

What's Inside?

Made with both dark and milk chocolate, the shell consists of 70% dark chocolate, while the handles, strap, and zipper pulls are crafted from 40% milk chocolate. What's inside? Filled with a delicious blend of gianduja and whole roasted hazelnuts wrapped in creamy milk chocolate.

Photo Credit : Louis Vuitton

What's The Price?

With the weight of approx. one kilogram, the chocolate egg is priced at around $256 (Rs 22,000).

Photo Credit : Louis Vuitton

How To Buy It?

The Chocolate Egg Bag is available in select Louis Vuitton stores across Paris, New York, Singapore, and Shanghai.

Photo Credit : Louis Vuitton