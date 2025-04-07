Spearmint Tea for Period Relief: How To Make It.

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 07, 2025, 07:29 PM

Menstruation can be challenging for many women, who face difficulties like cramps, bloating, and fatigue.

While there are several herbal teas that can help soothe your menstrual cycle, one drink that is particularly beneficial is spearmint tea. Here are its benefits and how to make it at home.

Benefits of Spearmint Tea

Helps with cramps

Spearmint tea may help ease menstrual cramps. Its diuretic properties help reduce bloating and water retention.

Hormonal balance

Spearmint tea offers potential benefits for hormonal balance, helping with menstrual symptoms, particularly for those with conditions like PCOS.

Reduces anxiety and stress

Spearmint tea may help reduce anxiety and stress during menstruation.

How to Make Spearmint Tea

Step 1

Steep 1-2 teaspoons of dried spearmint leaves in a cup of boiling water for 5-7 minutes.

Step 2

Strain the tea and drink. You can also add honey or lemon to taste.