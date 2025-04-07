Spearmint Tea for Period Relief: How To Make It.

Spearmint tea may help ease menstrual cramps. Its diuretic properties help reduce bloating and water retention.
Spearmint tea offers potential benefits for hormonal balance, helping with menstrual symptoms, particularly for those with conditions like PCOS.
Spearmint tea may help reduce anxiety and stress during menstruation.
Steep 1-2 teaspoons of dried spearmint leaves in a cup of boiling water for 5-7 minutes.
Strain the tea and drink. You can also add honey or lemon to taste.
