'Rs 7.5 Lakh a bottle': 7 most expensive Indian-made whiskies you can buy in the country
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Amrut Expedition is India’s longest-aged whisky, limited to 75 bottles worldwide. It offers complex tropical fruit, roasted nuts, and exotic spices. A collector’s dream bottle is priced at Rs 8,50,000.
Rampur Signature Reserve sells at Rs 5,00,000 per bottle. Aged in American Standard Oak barrels, it honors 75 years of craftsmanship with smooth, fruity notes. Limited to 400 bottles, it’s India’s most prestigious single malt.
Indri Single Malt, distilled in the Himalayan foothills, won global awards for its rich, peated profile. Priced at Rs 5,400, it represents Indian craftsmanship with Spanish sherry cask influence.
Mithuna is a luxurious Paul John expression with intricate flavors. Priced at Rs 22,000, it is a premium choice for whisky lovers seeking richness and complexity from India’s Goa-based distillery.
This whisky matures in Oloroso sherry casks, delivering rich, nuanced flavors. It is priced at Rs 13,000 and is a favorite for those who appreciate sherry influence in Indian malts.
From Rajasthan, Godawan’s Fruit and Spicy variant offers a unique flavor profile blending fruity and spicy notes. Priced at Rs 5,400, it’s a bold, original whisky reflecting Rajasthan’s climate.
Amrut Fusion blends Indian and Scottish barley for a smoky, balanced whisky experience. Priced at Rs 5,200, it remains a flagship Indian single malt with global acclaim.