Rs 35 lakh Rolex sparks airport drama for Dubai businessman in Jaipur! Here's what happened
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Dubai based businessman Vasu Shroff, also known as the “Textile King”, claims he was harassed by Jaipur Airport customs over his Rolex watch worth Rs 3.5 million during his visit to India on April 12.
Shroff, 85, said he was stopped by an officer who questioned his Rolex watch, claiming it could not be carried without declaration. He said there was no clear red or green customs channel at the airport.
Despite arriving in a wheelchair and with an aide, Shroff says he was held for over two hours. He had come to attend a religious function and meet Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Shroff’s lawyer, Dharmendre Singh, criticised the lack of proper customs procedure and said officials wrongly demanded Rs 10,000 for releasing the Rolex, calling the demand legally baseless.
The Rolex was eventually returned on April 19. Singh had to travel to the UAE to hand it over personally, after officials again asked for the same Rs 10,000 on April 14, despite having no legal grounds.
Shroff said the treatment was disrespectful and humiliating, especially for someone who had contributed to business and community service globally and holds the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.
The incident has sparked debate over customs processes at Tier-2 airports. Shroff urged for improved systems to avoid such treatment for NRIs and travellers with luxury items.