'Rs 2,572 crore fortune': 5 ultra-expensive things owned by F1 racer Lewis Hamilton
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Lewis Hamilton owns a stunning penthouse in New York, reportedly worth around Rs 344 crore. This 6,547 sq ft masterpiece overlooks the Hudson River and offers luxurious features like a pool, gym, squash court, library, and a sprawling outdoor space. True grandeur in the sky!
Hamilton also owns a breathtaking penthouse in the Fontvieille district of Monte Carlo, valued at approximately Rs 322 crore. The F1 legend calls Monaco his paradise, living amidst coastal beauty and ultra-luxurious living spaces in one of the world’s richest cities.
Nothing says luxury like sailing the seas. Hamilton’s Rs 34 crore Sunseeker 90 yacht is packed with elegant walnut interiors, multiple bedrooms, a grand kitchen, and a huge entertainment system. Usually docked in Monaco, it’s the perfect escape for this racing superstar.
Hamilton’s car collection is worth around Rs 141 crore. From the rare LaFerrari Aperta to the exclusive Pagani Zonda 760 LH, his garage is a dream for auto lovers. His collection also includes two Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercars, one gifted to his father.
Among his most extravagant past possessions was a cherry-red Bombardier Challenger 605 private jet, priced at nearly Rs 249 crore. Although Hamilton sold the jet in 2019 to reduce his carbon footprint, it remains a symbol of his once sky high lifestyle.
In 2025, his net worth is reported to be approximately Rs 2,572 crore. Ranked among the world’s richest sportspeople, his income includes record F1 winnings, endorsements, and investments. Hamilton’s empire continues to soar both on and off the track.
From record-breaking race wins to building a luxury empire, Lewis Hamilton’s journey is inspiring. His wealth reflects not just success in Formula 1, but also a keen eye for luxury living, smart investments.