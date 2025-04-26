Rs 14 crore for a bottle? Rs 4.7 crore for a shot: 6 most expensive Whiskies ever sold
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
From rare Scotch to regal Japanese blends, some whiskies have broken auction records. The world's most expensive bottles are not just drinks; they're art, history, and investment rolled into one dram.
Aged for 60 years in sherry casks, this Macallan was sold for a jaw dropping Rs 14 crore at a Sotheby’s auction. Only a few bottles exist, making it the crown jewel of collectible Scotch whiskies.
Designed by Italian artist Valerio Adami, this Macallan bottle fetched Rs 8.3 crore. A blend of whisky and artwork, it’s one of the rarest and most prized bottles in the world.
Japan’s Yamazaki 55-year-old whisky is a masterpiece aged in Mizunara casks. Just one shot can cost as much as a luxury car Rs 4.7 crore, making it Japan’s most expensive dram ever sold.
Made to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the throne, this special edition sold for Rs 1.6 crore. Distilled in 1952, it’s a royal blend of history and heritage.
Each bottle in this Rs 8.7 crore Dalmore set represents a different decade. The oldest dates back to 1951, aged in sherry, bourbon and wine barrels a true collector’s dream.
“M” The Irish & Crystal Touch Ireland’s Midleton Very Rare, at Rs36.7 lakh, comes in a Waterford Crystal decanter. Meanwhile, Macallan “M” in a tall Lalique crystal bottle fetched Rs 5.1 crore for its six-litre splendour.