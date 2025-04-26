Rs 14 crore for a bottle? Rs 4.7 crore for a shot: 6 most expensive Whiskies ever sold

Produced by Abhinav Yadav

Abhinav Yadav
Apr 26, 2025, 01:57 AM

Sip of Luxury

From rare Scotch to regal Japanese blends, some whiskies have broken auction records. The world's most expensive bottles are not just drinks; they're art, history, and investment rolled into one dram.

Macallan 1926 Fine and Rare | Rs 14 crore

Aged for 60 years in sherry casks, this Macallan was sold for a jaw dropping Rs 14 crore at a Sotheby’s auction. Only a few bottles exist, making it the crown jewel of collectible Scotch whiskies.

Macallan 1926 Valerio Adami | Rs 8.3 crore

Designed by Italian artist Valerio Adami, this Macallan bottle fetched Rs 8.3 crore. A blend of whisky and artwork, it’s one of the rarest and most prized bottles in the world.

Yamazaki 55 | Rs 4.7 Crore

Japan’s Yamazaki 55-year-old whisky is a masterpiece aged in Mizunara casks. Just one shot can cost as much as a luxury car Rs 4.7 crore, making it Japan’s most expensive dram ever sold.

Johnnie Walker's Diamond Jubilee | Rs 1.6 crore

Made to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the throne, this special edition sold for Rs 1.6 crore. Distilled in 1952, it’s a royal blend of history and heritage.

Dalmore's Six-Bottle | Rs 8.7 crore

Each bottle in this Rs 8.7 crore Dalmore set represents a different decade. The oldest dates back to 1951, aged in sherry, bourbon and wine barrels a true collector’s dream.

Midleton Very Rare & Macallan | Rs 5.1 crore

“M” The Irish & Crystal Touch Ireland’s Midleton Very Rare, at Rs36.7 lakh, comes in a Waterford Crystal decanter. Meanwhile, Macallan “M” in a tall Lalique crystal bottle fetched Rs 5.1 crore for its six-litre splendour.