'Rs 10 crore': Why this luxury watch costs more than your house
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Patek Philippe watches are not mass-produced. Each timepiece is painstakingly handcrafted, with some models taking months or even years to complete. Every tiny component is meticulously finished by hand — a level of detail that very few brands can match.
Established in 1839, Patek Philippe is one of the oldest and most respected Swiss watchmakers in the world. Its long-standing history and reputation for quality give it a legacy that adds significant value to every watch.
Patek is renowned for producing watches with some of the most intricate complications in the industry, including minute repeaters, perpetual calendars, split-second chronographs, and tourbillons. These features require immense skill and precision to design and assemble.
Patek Philippe only produces around 60,000 watches per year, which is extremely low compared to mass-market brands like Rolex. This limited supply increases exclusivity and drives up demand — especially for rare or discontinued models.
Every Patek Philippe watch is made using only the finest materials — from 18k gold, platinum, and sapphire crystal glass to intricate enamel dials. Even the movement parts you’ll never see are decorated with care and precision.
Unlike most consumer goods, Patek watches often retain or increase in value over time. Some vintage or rare models have sold for millions of dollars at auctions, making them a solid long-term investment for collectors.
Owning a Patek Philippe is a symbol of taste, wealth, and sophistication. Past wearers include Queen Victoria, Pablo Picasso, Brad Pitt, and Jay-Z. Their famous slogan — “You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation.” — perfectly captures the brand’s timeless appeal.