Rolex's $40,000 'Perpetual 1908' model in now available in 18k gold
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
At Watches & Wonders 2025, Rolex unveiled the Perpetual 1908 in 18 carat yellow gold but what really made noise? The brand-new Settimo bracelet. It's elegant, sleek, and made just for this watch.
The Settimo bracelet is unlike any Oyster or Jubilee design. It has seven ultra-polished links, giving it a jewellery-like shine. Each link moves with ease but holds strong under pressure.
With this launch, Rolex signals a return to classic dress watches. The 39mm case, 9.5mm thickness, and slim design give it a refined look, perfect for formal style lovers and collectors alike.
The dial comes in black or white, with gold hour markers, Arabic numerals, and a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock. Hands are diamond-cut for mirror shine even with no lume.
Powering this beauty is Rolex’s Calibre 7140. It’s automatic, has a 66-hour power reserve, and features a Syloxi silicon hairspring and Paraflex shock absorber for top performance.
This yellow gold 1908 isn’t made for diving. It’s water resistant up to 50 metres, but its true strength lies in its design: a sleek dress watch with a hidden clasp and elegant gold bracelet.
Priced at $ 40,500, this 1908 is for serious collectors. The Settimo bracelet takes Rolex’s style up a notch, making this watch one of the most refined gold timepieces of 2025.