'Rolex or Patek Philippe': Which was Pope Francis' favourite $20 watch, and why?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Unlike many world leaders and religious figures who opt for luxury timepieces, Pope Francis was known to wear the Casio MQ-24-7B2 — a simple plastic digital watch priced under $20.
Pope Francis' decision to wear the inexpensive Casio aligned with his long-standing emphasis on humility, modest living, and rejecting material excess — values he championed throughout his papacy.
The Casio MQ-24-7B2 features a black resin band, white analogue dial, and minimalistic design. It is lightweight, reliable, and functional — reflecting the Pope’s preference for practicality over opulence.
While not technically sophisticated, the watch is known for its durability and accuracy. Its affordability makes it accessible to nearly anyone — reinforcing the Pope's message of equality and simplicity.
Pope Francis often spoken against consumerism and rejected Vatican luxuries such as custom red papal shoes, lavish transport, or ornate papal apartments. His watch choice was seen as a consistent extension of these views.
Previous popes have worn higher-end watches, including Omega, Rolex, and Patek Philippe models. Francis' Casio marks a clear break from that tradition — becoming notable in its understatement.
The Casio MQ-24 may not attract attention on its own, but on the wrist of Pope Francis, it carried deeper meaning — a small but powerful signal of his commitment to humility, solidarity, and service.