Rolex, Omega, Tag Heuer and more': Top 7 affordable luxury watches in the world
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Rolex Submariner remains the most searched watch model, with around 246,000 global searches per month. Initially designed as a diver’s tool in the 1950s, the Submariner has evolved into a widely recognised model across all watch categories. Despite its entry-level origins within the Rolex brand, high demand has led to extended waiting periods for many buyers.
With approximately 135,000 monthly searches, the Omega Seamaster ranks second in popularity. It encompasses several collections including the Aqua Terra, Seamaster 300M, and Planet Ocean. While early Seamasters leaned towards dress styles, the model now features a mix of diving and sport-focused designs.
The Carrera, tied with the Seamaster in search volume, is one of TAG Heuer’s most recognised lines. Introduced in the 1960s, the Carrera originally focused on robust chronographs. More recently, the collection has expanded to include three-hand models such as the Calibre 5.
The Omega Speedmaster sees around 90,500 monthly searches. Known for its moon landing association, the Speedmaster Professional was the first watch worn on the lunar surface. The range has since grown to include multiple models with both manual and automatic chronograph movements.
The Rolex Datejust remains one of the brand’s longest-standing models. Introduced with the first automatic date change mechanism, the model is available in 36mm and the larger Datejust II variant. Its consistent popularity places it in the top five most searched watches.
The Big Bang helped define Hublot’s modern identity. Recognisable by its six visible bezel screws and bold use of materials such as carbon fibre and in-house composites, the Big Bang collection offers various sporty and casual models with distinct styling cues.
The Navitimer is Breitling’s most iconic chronograph, originally launched in the 1950s. Known for its rotating slide rule and association with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the model remains strongly connected to pilot watches.