Rolex, Hermes, Bvlgari and more: The hottest luxury watches turning heads in 2025
Produced by Abhinav yadav
The spotlight at Watches and Wonders 2025 was on Rolex’s Land-Dweller, a new line launched after 13 years. With a high-tech Dynapulse escapement and sleek design, it stood out among nearly 60 global watch brands at the Geneva event.
Bvlgari made headlines with its Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon, now the world’s thinnest. Just 1.85mm thick, this Rs 8 crore marvel blends art and engineering with a bold skeleton design.
The new Reverso Tribute Minute Repeater from Jaeger LeCoultre pays homage to its Rajasthan polo roots. A dual-faced masterpiece, limited to 30 pieces, it boasts an all new teal enamel dial and Calibre 953 movement.
Grand Seiko’s latest Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 offers unmatched precision. With a tiny 37mm case and ±20 seconds annual accuracy, it’s their smallest and most accurate automatic watch yet.
Hermès returns with Le Temps Suspendu, letting wearers pause time at the push of a button. Now in the bold Cut design, it brings quirky elegance and serious watchmaking into one unique piece.
Cartier introduced Tressage, a sensual twist of gold and diamonds wrapped around a snow-set dial. Drawing from its iconic styles, this glamorous watch celebrates bold femininity with luxury.
While US tariffs on Swiss watches stirred concern, brands didn’t hold back. From Rolex to Grand Seiko, gold returned in a big way. With record footfall, Watches and Wonders 2025 was truly one for the books.