Rolex, Cartier, Rado and more: 5 luxury gold watches dominating 2025

Produced by Abhinav Yadav

Apr 18, 2025, 07:03 PM

From Cartier to Casio, gold watches are back in style. Whether you're into high horology or vintage vibes, 2025 is the year of gold wrists. Here are 5 timepieces leading the trend.

Cartier Tank à Guichet: Art Deco in Gold

Cartier revives a classic with the Tank à Guichet. Available in yellow and rose gold, this jumping hour watch is bold and minimal. It brings 1930s elegance with a modern twist. Perfect for those who love understated luxury.

Rolex 1908: Timeless Gold Dress Watch

The Rolex 1908 blends vintage charm with modern mechanics. Crafted in gold with a 39mm case and Caliber 7140 movement, it offers 66 hours of power. Finished with a brown leather strap and sapphire back it’s refined, not flashy.

Casio Vintage A100: Budget Gold Icon

Gold doesn’t have to be pricey. The Casio A100 is a fan-favourite digital classic. Retro, reliable, and stylish with a gold-toned finish. Ideal for anyone seeking old-school charm without the high price.

Rado DiaStar x Tej Chauhan: Retro & Radiant

Rado’s latest DiaStar Original is a collaboration with designer Tej Chauhan. Its gold PVD Ceramos bezel and bold design make it stand out. A mix of playfulness and precision, this is a gold watch like no other.

Hermès Cut Le Temps Suspendu: Time in Pause

Hermès delivers rose gold elegance with Le Temps Suspendu. A 39mm case with a circular-tonneau design, diamond options, and a clever pusher that 'suspends time.' It’s poetic, luxurious, and built for collectors.

Gold Watches: More Than Just a Trend

From heritage icons to futuristic styles, gold watches in 2025 are all about expression. They’re not just accessories they’re statements. Which one would you wear?