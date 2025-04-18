Rolex, Cartier, Rado and more: 5 luxury gold watches dominating 2025
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
From Cartier to Casio, gold watches are back in style. Whether you're into high horology or vintage vibes, 2025 is the year of gold wrists. Here are 5 timepieces leading the trend.
Cartier revives a classic with the Tank à Guichet. Available in yellow and rose gold, this jumping hour watch is bold and minimal. It brings 1930s elegance with a modern twist. Perfect for those who love understated luxury.
The Rolex 1908 blends vintage charm with modern mechanics. Crafted in gold with a 39mm case and Caliber 7140 movement, it offers 66 hours of power. Finished with a brown leather strap and sapphire back it’s refined, not flashy.
Gold doesn’t have to be pricey. The Casio A100 is a fan-favourite digital classic. Retro, reliable, and stylish with a gold-toned finish. Ideal for anyone seeking old-school charm without the high price.
Rado’s latest DiaStar Original is a collaboration with designer Tej Chauhan. Its gold PVD Ceramos bezel and bold design make it stand out. A mix of playfulness and precision, this is a gold watch like no other.
Hermès delivers rose gold elegance with Le Temps Suspendu. A 39mm case with a circular-tonneau design, diamond options, and a clever pusher that 'suspends time.' It’s poetic, luxurious, and built for collectors.
From heritage icons to futuristic styles, gold watches in 2025 are all about expression. They’re not just accessories they’re statements. Which one would you wear?