'Rolex breaks the mold': Why the new GMT-Master II watches are turning heads in 2025
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Rolex has unveiled two daring new dials for the GMT-Master II one in green ceramic, the other in natural tiger iron stone. Both materials are first for Rolex dials, bringing a unique mix of innovation, style, and substance to its luxury tool watch.
The green ceramic dial, introduced on the white gold GMT-Master II, is a subtle stunner. Unlike the glossy bezel, the dial’s finish appears matte under light, offering a fresh yet understated look that feels modern yet unmistakably Rolex.
This marks the first time Rolex uses Cerachrom, its own ceramic material on a watch dial instead of just the bezel. The result? A unique texture and finish that redefines what a GMT dial can look like without losing functionality.
The new tiger iron dial on the Everose and yellow gold models blends tiger’s eye, red jasper and hematite into layered patterns. Each dial is one of a kind, making every watch a natural masterpiece of colour and character.
The Everose GMT with the tiger iron dial offers warm, earthy tones that work perfectly with its gold case and Oyster bracelet. The result is a glamorous yet grounded statement piece for serious collectors.
Rolex also offers the tiger iron dial in yellow gold with a Jubilee bracelet. It’s a bolder pairing more sparkle, more shine but some say the simplicity of Everose wins. Either way, these dials bring vintage-inspired flair to a modern icon.
With ceramic dial texture and stone dial artistry, Rolex’s 2025 GMT-Master II proves the brand still knows how to surprise. These dials are not just design tweaks they’re big statements in materials, style, and future direction.