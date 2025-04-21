Pope Francis was once gifted a 'Lamborghini Huracan'! Here is what he did with the supercar
In 2017, Pope Francis was gifted a custom white-and-gold Lamborghini Huracán by the luxury carmaker. The colours matched the Vatican flag, and the vehicle was presented directly to the Pope at the Vatican.
Despite the rarity and value of the supercar — which retails for well over $200,000 — Pope Francis never intended to drive it. Known for his modest lifestyle, he instead decided the car should be used for charity.
The Pope signed the car’s bonnet and handed it over to Sotheby’s for auction. The Lamborghini was sold in May 2018 for approximately €715,000 (around $860,000) — more than triple its original price, thanks to its unique status and papal signature.
The funds raised were distributed to several causes. A significant portion went to help rebuild Christian communities in Iraq, particularly those affected by ISIS. Other portions supported organisations working with survivors of trafficking and African mission projects.
Pope Francis is known to reject luxury — he uses a modest Ford Focus for transport within Vatican City. The Lamborghini event highlighted his consistency in promoting simplicity and redirecting wealth to the needy.
Rather than sitting in a private collection, the Lamborghini Huracán became a tool for service. The gesture underscored the Pope’s emphasis on charity over possession, and action over symbolism.
This incident reflected Pope Francis’ broader approach to leadership — choosing personal humility while leveraging public moments and gifts to aid humanitarian work and spotlight global inequality.