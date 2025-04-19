Patek Philippe, Rolex, Richard Mille and more: 5 ultra luxury watches that only the very rich wear
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Known for its intricate design and mechanical complexity, the Grand Complications series is often seen as a long-term investment and a marker of intergenerational wealth. The watch includes features such as a tourbillon, perpetual calendar and minute repeater, crafted with precision over months.
Richard Mille’s RM 88 Smiley combines advanced watchmaking techniques with unconventional design. Made with lightweight materials and a skeletonised dial, this piece is worn by global figures in music and sports who prefer a modern and technical aesthetic.
The Royal Oak Offshore is recognised for its distinctive design and robust case. It has gained popularity among entertainers and athletes, often associated with a lifestyle of high visibility and influence.
This timepiece is known for its use of over 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds, encasing the watch in a fully gem-set frame. It is owned by a select group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who seek exclusivity and rare materials.
A limited-edition model, the Rainbow Daytona is set with multicoloured sapphires and diamonds. Due to its limited availability, it is usually acquired by collectors and celebrities with strong ties to authorised dealers or the brand itself.
Each of these watches reflects more than personal taste — they often signify legacy, exclusivity, and financial stature. They are typically worn on select occasions and are rarely seen outside private circles.
Are you drawn to minimalist legacy pieces or bold contemporary statements? Whether it’s the heritage of a Patek Philippe or the modern craftsmanship of a Richard Mille, your choice of watch often mirrors how you see time — and value.