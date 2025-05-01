'Made from a million-year-old meteorite': 7 facts about the world’s rarest luxury watch, carved from a space rock
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
In a move that redefines luxury, Toledano & Chan have created a watch made from a meteorite that struck Earth over a million years ago. The B/1M timepiece uses the rare Muonionalusta meteorite found in northern Scandinavia.
The Muonionalusta meteorite, first discovered in 1906 in Sweden, is made mostly of iron and features stunning natural striations called Widmanstätten patterns, giving the B/1M a truly “otherworldly” sparkle.
Unlike gold, working with meteorite is extremely difficult and expensive. Leftover fragments cannot be reused, making every cut and design element a once-in-a-lifetime creation. The result is a watch case, dial, and lugs entirely from space rock.
Meteorite material can cost more per gram than gold. Each B/1M watch requires special anti-rust protection due to its iron composition, ensuring it remains a timeless piece of wearable art.
The B/1M’s striking design is inspired by Brutalism, specifically the Breuer Building’s iconic trapezoidal windows in New York. Its asymmetrical, concrete-like face celebrates simplicity, strength, and stunning originality.
Each watch will have a unique appearance thanks to the natural patterns of the meteorite. The prototype is expected to fetch between $8,000 and $16,000 at auction — and collectors are already taking notice.
For Toledano & Chan, the B/1M is just the beginning. They aim to continue exploring rare materials and bold designs. In a world of conventional luxury, their watches offer a glimpse into the future — where craftsmanship meets the cosmos.