'Made from a million-year-old meteorite': 7 facts about the world’s rarest luxury watch, carved from a space rock

May 01, 2025, 12:55 PM

A Watch from Outer Space

In a move that redefines luxury, Toledano & Chan have created a watch made from a meteorite that struck Earth over a million years ago. The B/1M timepiece uses the rare Muonionalusta meteorite found in northern Scandinavia.

A Meteorite Like No Other

The Muonionalusta meteorite, first discovered in 1906 in Sweden, is made mostly of iron and features stunning natural striations called Widmanstätten patterns, giving the B/1M a truly “otherworldly” sparkle.

Crafting the Impossible

Unlike gold, working with meteorite is extremely difficult and expensive. Leftover fragments cannot be reused, making every cut and design element a once-in-a-lifetime creation. The result is a watch case, dial, and lugs entirely from space rock.

Meteorite Is Pricier Than Gold

Meteorite material can cost more per gram than gold. Each B/1M watch requires special anti-rust protection due to its iron composition, ensuring it remains a timeless piece of wearable art.

Brutalist Beauty Meets Space Age

The B/1M’s striking design is inspired by Brutalism, specifically the Breuer Building’s iconic trapezoidal windows in New York. Its asymmetrical, concrete-like face celebrates simplicity, strength, and stunning originality.

A Limited Edition Masterpiece

Each watch will have a unique appearance thanks to the natural patterns of the meteorite. The prototype is expected to fetch between $8,000 and $16,000 at auction — and collectors are already taking notice.

A New Era for Watchmaking

For Toledano & Chan, the B/1M is just the beginning. They aim to continue exploring rare materials and bold designs. In a world of conventional luxury, their watches offer a glimpse into the future — where craftsmanship meets the cosmos.