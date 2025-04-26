Is this the most impressive British watch design under $5,000?
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Christopher Ward has done it again. The new C12 Loco looks like a $50,000 watch but is priced under $5,000. It features a dial-side escapement, integrated bracelet, and modern sports design something rarely seen at this price.
Inside the C12 Loco ticks the all-new CW-003, a hand-wound movement with a visible escapement and a whopping six-day power reserve. It's mechanical beauty for serious collectors, minus the five-figure cost.
Flip the C12 Loco and you’ll see dual barrels, sleek industrial finishing, and mirror polished bridges, all visible through a sapphire crystal caseback. The design is raw, futuristic, and entirely original.
From bright blue, orange, and white to classic black, the C12 Loco caters to bold and subtle tastes alike. Its integrated bracelet and domed sapphire crystal give it a high-end luxury sports watch feel.
The C12 Loco might not have a tourbillon, however, the visible escapement gives the same vibe at a fraction of the price. It’s rare to see such technical flair on a watch in this segment.
In 2022, Christopher Ward’s C1 Bel Canto stunned the watch world with a chiming complication under $4,000. It even won a GPHG award in 2023. The C12 Loco continues that same bold innovation.
With in-house engineering, sleek design, and serious specs, the C12 Loco might be the best value in luxury watches right now. Christopher Ward isn’t just affordable it’s redefining the rules of modern watchmaking.