How To Make High-Protein Dahi Sandwich Recipe For Busy Mornings

Bread, hung curd (dahi), cucumber, bell peppers, carrot, onions, cilantro, Salt and pepper to taste
Wash and chop all the veggies and keep them aside.
In a bowl, mix hung curd, salt, and pepper.
Add chopped cucumber, bell peppers, carrot, and cilantro to the bowl. Mix well.
Take out the bread slices and spread the dahi mixture evenly on one slice. Top with the other bread slice and toast the sandwich in a pan. Cut the sandwich in half and serve!
Use whole wheat for added fibre and nutrition. Include protein sources like grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu.