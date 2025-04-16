How To Make High-Protein Dahi Sandwich Recipe For Busy Mornings

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 16, 2025, 07:06 PM

Sandwiches are an easy and healthy option for a busy morning. And, here we have brought a healthy recipe of how you can make your transform your regular sandwich into a high-protein dahi sandwich.

Ingredients

Bread, hung curd (dahi), cucumber, bell peppers, carrot, onions, cilantro, Salt and pepper to taste

Step 1

Wash and chop all the veggies and keep them aside. 

Step 2

In a bowl, mix hung curd, salt, and pepper.

Step 3

Add chopped cucumber, bell peppers, carrot, and cilantro to the bowl. Mix well.

Step 4

Take out the bread slices and spread the dahi mixture evenly on one slice. Top with the other bread slice and toast the sandwich in a pan.  Cut the sandwich in half and serve!

Tips

Use whole wheat for added fibre and nutrition. Include protein sources like grilled chicken, turkey, or tofu.