How To Make Curd Rice In Four Easy Steps

In a large bowl, take cooked rice and mash it with the help of a spoon. Add curd and salt to taste. Mix well until you get a soft mixture.
For tempering, heat mustard oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and peanuts. Sauté for a few seconds until they turn golden brown.
After a second, add chopped green chilies, ginger, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.
Now pour the tempering over the curd rice mixture and mix well.
Serve chilled curd rice and enjoy!
