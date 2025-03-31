How To Make Curd Rice In Four Easy Steps

Pragati Awasthi
Mar 31, 2025, 10:42 PM

Ingredients: Cooked rice, curd, coriander leaves, salt to taste, mustard oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, peanuts, green chilli, ginger, dried red chilli, curry leaves

Here’s a simple four-step guide to making curd rice at home.

Step 1

In a large bowl, take cooked rice and mash it with the help of a spoon. Add curd and salt to taste. Mix well until you get a soft mixture.

Step 2

For tempering, heat mustard oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and peanuts. Sauté for a few seconds until they turn golden brown.

Step 4

After a second, add chopped green chilies, ginger, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

Step 3

Now pour the tempering over the curd rice mixture and mix well.

Step 4

Serve chilled curd rice and enjoy!