How did they even build this? Check out the most complicated Swiss watch ever created
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin has unveiled the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication. With an incredible 41 complications, it is officially the most complicated mechanical wristwatch ever produced.
The Solaria contains 1,521 components and fits them into a 45mm case of 18-karat white gold. Over 200 jewels, including sapphire discs, highlight the sheer artistry involved in its construction. A true feat of engineering.
This groundbreaking watch displays standard 24-hour time, sidereal time, and solar time. It even adjusts for the Earth’s elliptical orbit, offering a breathtaking fusion of astronomy and horology in one design.
The Solaria tracks the sun’s height, angle, and trajectory. A rotating zodiac display shows when 13 constellations will become visible from Earth, making this timepiece a celestial marvel.
Seven patents protect the chiming system, which features tiny hammers striking four miniature gongs. This melodic mechanism adds an enchanting soundscape to the already stunning mechanical display.
It took Vacheron Constantin’s horologists eight years to perfect the Solaria. Every complication was logically arranged across two plates to maintain harmonious proportions and exceptional wearability.
Vacheron Constantin’s Solaria Ultra Grand Complication is not just a record-breaker; it is a tribute to centuries of craftsmanship, precision, and innovation. A masterpiece made for the true connoisseurs of time.