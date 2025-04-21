'From Renault Duster to Hyundai Santa Fe': The humble road Pope Francis chose to travel
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Pope Francis was known for his modest lifestyle and strong stance on simplicity. Over the years, he was occasionally seen in luxury cars, many of which were gifted to him. Unlike most public figures, he rarely kept or used these flashy vehicles for himself.
In 2015, during his trip to the United States, Pope Francis chose to ride in a tiny Fiat 500L. It was a striking image, one of the most powerful spiritual leaders in the world stepping out of a modest hatchback. While world leaders arrived in long limousines, the Pope chose a humble Fiat, making headlines around the globe. His simple choice reflected his message of living modestly and protecting the planet.
One of the most recognisable vehicles in Vatican history is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Popemobile. Customised with bulletproof glass and a raised platform designed for safety and visibility during public events, this car has served multiple popes. Though expensive, Pope Francis didn't often use it. However, it still remains an iconic part of papal appearances..
In 2017, Pope Francis received a custom Lamborghini Huracán as a gift. Painted in white and gold like the Vatican flag. However, the Pope had other plans. He blessed the car and sent it straight to auction. The sale raised €715,000, which went to charities helping survivors of war and trafficking.
When Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014, he chose to ride in a Hyundai Santa Fe. This simple and practical SUV is a popular car among families, not usually linked with world leaders. Yet it was the Pope’s chosen mode of travel. His choice won praise across Asia and around the world. It was a respectful nod to local culture.
In 2019, the Pope received a special Dacia Duster 4x4 from Renault Romania. It had a few custom features, like a roof opening and special rear seats, but it remained a practical and low-cost SUV. The Duster, like many of his car choices, reflected his connection to the people and his values of humility and practicality.
From humble Fiats to million-euro Lamborghinis, the cars linked to Pope Francis tell us more than you’d expect. Some are gifts he gives away. Others are tools for outreach, safety or symbolism. Whether he’s stepping out of a Duster or auctioning a Huracán, the message stays the same: use what you have for good. These vehicles show that luxury doesn’t need to be selfish, and modesty can make a global impact.