Can't afford a Rolex? Baltic's $603 watch could replace the $9,200 'Submariner'
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Baltic Aquascaphe draws clear inspiration from traditional dive watches, including the no-date Rolex Submariner. It features a time-only layout, a 60-minute unidirectional bezel, and water resistance suitable for most recreational diving needs.
While the Submariner offers 300 metres of water resistance, the Aquascaphe is rated to 200 metres—more than sufficient for everyday use, swimming, and diving.
The 39mm case is built from 316L stainless steel. It includes a screw-down crown and case back, contributing to its underwater reliability. A double-domed sapphire crystal protects the dial.
The black dial is paired with luminous hands and hour markers for visibility in low light. The absence of crown guards and a sapphire bezel insert give it a look closer to early dive watches from the 1960s.
Inside the Aquascaphe is the Miyota 9039 automatic movement, accurate to within -10 to +30 seconds per day and offering a 40-hour power reserve. It does not match Rolex’s in-house calibre but remains dependable for the price.
Adding a subtle vintage nod, the caseback of the Aquascaphe features an engraving of a mid-century diver figure, a small but distinctive design choice.
The Aquascaphe is priced at $603, with the option to upgrade to a stainless steel bracelet for $83. The watch is available in five colour variants, though the black and silver combination stays closest to the Submariner’s classic appeal.