'70-hour power reserve': This $8,000 Rolex's pistachio dial is redefining luxury timekeeping
Written by Abhinav Yadav Produced by Tarun Mishra
Rolex has surprised the watch world with its new soft, pastel pistachio green dial. But there's more to the 2025 Rolex Oyster perpetual than just the lovely colour.
The new model looks almost identical to the outgoing model, but changes are there if you look closer. The case shape has been slightly refined, with thinner lugs and a sharper profile. The bezel also appears slimmer, giving it a more elegant feel. While the size remains 41mm, the watch feels lighter and more balanced. Even the crown is larger, making it easier to wind.
This year’s big attraction is the pistachio green dial. Alongside, Rolex has added sandy beige, lavender, and even new matte versions of black, blue, and racing green. These colours follow the pastel trend, offering a softer, calmer style than the bright dials released in 2020.
Unlike the glossy dials of the past, the new pistachio and beige dials feature a matte lacquer finish. These dials are built with six layers of lacquer, then polished to bring out depth without the shine. It’s a unique touch not found in other Rolex models. Combined with baton hour markers and 18k white gold detailing, this finish adds sophistication without being flashy.
Rolex’s trusted Calibre 3230. This automatic movement comes with a 70-hour power reserve, a Chronergy escapement, and high accuracy. It’s the same movement as the older model, but still one of the most reliable no-date calibres around. With no extra complications, it’s a clean, timeless design.
The Oyster Perpetual line has always been Rolex’s entry-level model, but that doesn’t make it basic. It’s built with the same quality and features as the brand’s premium models. You get the iconic 3-link Oyster bracelet, Easylink extension, and solid Oystersteel finish.
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual isn’t the flashiest release of the year, but it might just be the smartest. With quiet design tweaks, pastel dials, and reliable performance, it brings fresh energy to a timeless watch. This model deserves a closer look. At $8000, it’s an entry point into Rolex with real elegance.