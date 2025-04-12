'7 new Daytona watches': Rolex launches classic new John Mayer Edition priced at $59,000
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
While all eyes were on other models at Watches & Wonders 2025, Rolex silently updated its Daytona collection with seven new timepieces, and fans are buzzing. From meteorite dials to a revamped John Mayer version, here’s what’s new.
The iconic yellow gold Daytona with green dial is back but brighter. Now called Ref. 126508-0008, it comes with gold toned subdials and the new calibre 4131. It keeps the classic appeal, but with Rolex’s 2023 design updates.
According to customers, One of the most loved designs is back the deep blue dial in full white gold. It comes with classic slimmer markers and modern touches. It’s still elegant, timeless, and now even more refined.
Rolex brings back the stunning meteorite dial Daytona in yellow, white, and Everose gold. Now with the Cerachrom bezel and Oysterflex bracelet, each features the panda style layout.
The chocolate sunray dial is back with black subdials and gold accents. Two fresh versions are also available on their websites, an Everose bracelet and Oysterflex strap with black ceramic bezel
According to the company, all seven new Daytona models come with the latest case design, slimmer markers, and the high-performance Calibre 4131 movement, first introduced in 2023. Expect improved accuracy, durability, and a power reserve of about 72 hours.
Rolex didn’t officially announce these new models they simply appeared online on website. Collectors are already calling these the best Daytona updates in years. Prices range from $44,643 to $58,957, depending on metal and bracelet.