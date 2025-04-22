7 Most Expensive Watch Brands You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Watches are very fascinating things about dressing and styling. Here are some seven most expensive watch brands that you’ve probably never heard of.
Richard Mille is a Swiss watch brand that applies technical innovation in their brand architecture and patterns. Its retail price is between $60,000 to $1,300,000(USD).
F.P. Journe is a Swiss luxury watch brand which is based in Geneva. It has won three times Aiguille d'Or grand prize at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie awards for its watches. Its prices range from $40,000 to at least $200,000 (USD).
Petermann Bédat is a German luxury watch brand known for its fine mechanics, complex design patterns, and stainless steel wristwatch. It is one of the expensive watch brands. Its price ranges in between $46,500 to $93,000(USD).
Audemars Piguet is a Swiss-based watch manufacturing brand. It is an expensive brand and known for its artistry, designs and broad dial patterns.Its price ranges from $18,000 to$450,000 (USD).
Patek Philippe is a Swiss watch brand that is known for its unique steel designs, tiny string patterns, and colourful elements. Its price ranges from USD $9,000 to USD $535,000 (USD).
Bremont is an expensive British watch manufacturing brand. It is known for its unique chronometers, technical designs, and intricate dials. Its price ranges from $4,000 to $9,000 (USD).
URWERK is a Swiss-based watch brand that is known for bold patterns, small and big dials, and broad straps. Its price ranges from 1,000 to 72,500 (USD).