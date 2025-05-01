5 Most Expensive Watches Brands in the World

3. Vacheron Constantin

Renowned for its grand complications and refined aesthetics, Vacheron Constantin is at the forefront of haute horlogerie. The brand’s portfolio includes perpetual calendars, minute repeaters, and ultra-thin movements. The price of a Vacheron Constantin watch varies widely depending on its level of complexity and rarity. Entry-level models begin around $20,000, while highly complicated or unique pieces can command prices in excess of $3 million.