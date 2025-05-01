5 Most Expensive Watches Brands in the World

While million-dollar luxury watches are the exception rather than the rule, some brands have made it their mission to offer their creations at prices that take your breath away.
Patek Philippe is one of the oldest independent watch manufacturers in the world. The name stands for prestige and exclusivity, for which Patek demands handsome sums. A one-of-one steel version of their Grandmaster Chime, made for the Only Watch 2019 auction, sold for a record-setting CHF 31 million.
Richard Mille is best known for incorporating advanced materials such as titanium, carbon nanotubes, LITAL®, and sapphire crystal—materials rarely seen in traditional watchmaking. The average price of a Richard Mille watches ranges from $200,000 to over $1.5 million, depending on complexity, materials, and exclusivity.
Renowned for its grand complications and refined aesthetics, Vacheron Constantin is at the forefront of haute horlogerie. The brand’s portfolio includes perpetual calendars, minute repeaters, and ultra-thin movements. The price of a Vacheron Constantin watch varies widely depending on its level of complexity and rarity. Entry-level models begin around $20,000, while highly complicated or unique pieces can command prices in excess of $3 million.
Audemars Piguet stands out for its mastery of complicated watch mechanisms, including tourbillons, perpetual calendars, and minute repeaters. The price of an Audemars Piguet watch varies depending on its complexity, materials, and exclusivity. Entry-level models start at approximately $30,000, while high complication or limited-edition pieces can exceed $1 million.
Philippe Dufour’s creations are admired for their mechanical purity, exceptional hand-finishing, and old-world approach to watchmaking. The price of a Philippe Dufour watch typically starts around $200,000, but examples often sell for well over $1 million at auction due to their scarcity, craftsmanship, and collector demand.