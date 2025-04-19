'$340,000 supercar on wrist': This Jacob and Co watch mimics a V16 engine of Bugatti Tourbillon
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Inspired by a supercar, Jacob & Co. and Bugatti have joined hands once again to create a masterpiece: the Bugatti Tourbillon watch. Inspired by Bugatti’s brand-new Tourbillon hypercar, this luxury watch blends horology and automotive engineering in jaw-dropping style.
The watch is shaped like the Bugatti Tourbillon car. The watch features a V16 engine block automaton, 557 components and animation of 16 pistons mimicking a real car engine. It is made from a single sapphire crystal.
It is the fastest ever 30-second flying tourbillon. Retrograde hour and minute hands are inspired by a car RPM gauge. There is an off-center display that resets to zero with 48-hour twin power reserve.
The design includes Bugatti’s iconic grille and radiator inlets and sapphire crystal showcasing the engine block. It also has precision crankshaft with firing piston sequence.
Only 250 pieces of the watch will be made, just like the car. First 150, Black DLC titanium will be priced at $340,000 each.
Jacob & Co’s CEO Benjamin Arabov said, “This isn’t just a hyper watch; it’s a work of art, pushing the boundaries of timekeeping.” A two-year journey with Bugatti’s top designers has resulted in a true horological milestone.
With a roaring engine on your wrist and a design that mimics a supercar dashboard, the Jacob & Co Bugatti Tourbillon watch is a bold new chapter in luxury watchmaking. Would you wear this $340K mechanical marvel?