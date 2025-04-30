Your Inner Child is Calling: 5 Ways to Heal Without Therapy
Gentle Healing
Therapy is good to try, but these five daily practices can also help you heal childhood wounds on your own.
Write in Diary
Try to write short notes about your past habits and memories. It can help release shame, regret, anxiety, and fear gently.
Play with Children
Try to dance, write, doodle, play an old game with young children. It can reconnect you with your inner child-like innocence and imagination.
Set Boundaries
Try to say no to people or things that hurt you, and say yes to good things. This is how you save your time and energy for your future goals.
Speak with Kindness
You can try to speak to others with kindness and in a soft voice. This can aid you in nurturing your inner child and being sympathetic with others.
Visualize Your Childhood
You can try to spend 2 minutes a day, imagining and recollecting your inner child's memories. It can truly rewire you and make you active.