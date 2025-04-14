Your Air Fryer Can Do This?! Game-Changing Recipes Inside

WION Web Team
Apr 14, 2025, 01:45 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Advantages of Air Fryer

Cook crispy food with less oil and in less time. Reduce calorie intake and manage body weight. Lower risk of chronic diseases. Here are 5 Game-Changing Air Fryer Recipes:

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Roasted Veggies

Air fryers aren't just for fries! Roast veggies like capsicum, onion, carrot, broccoli, beetroot, and cauliflower with minimal olive oil and spices.

Photo Credit : pexels

2. Air-Fried Stuffed Bell Peppers

Cook stuffed bell peppers or crispy tofu with minimal oil for a healthy, easy meal.

Photo Credit : pexels

3. Air-Fried Apple Chips

Slice apples, add cinnamon, and cook in the air fryer for a guilt-free dessert.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Crispy Air-Fried Toast

Top bread with egg, cucumber, and avocado, and cook in the air fryer with less butter for a crispy twist.

Photo Credit : Pexels

5. Air-Fried Dumplings

Cook dumplings with chopped veggies, spices, and white wheat flour in just 5 minutes with minimal oil.

Photo Credit : Pexels