Your Air Fryer Can Do This?! Game-Changing Recipes Inside

Cook crispy food with less oil and in less time. Reduce calorie intake and manage body weight. Lower risk of chronic diseases. Here are 5 Game-Changing Air Fryer Recipes:
Air fryers aren't just for fries! Roast veggies like capsicum, onion, carrot, broccoli, beetroot, and cauliflower with minimal olive oil and spices.
Cook stuffed bell peppers or crispy tofu with minimal oil for a healthy, easy meal.
Slice apples, add cinnamon, and cook in the air fryer for a guilt-free dessert.
Top bread with egg, cucumber, and avocado, and cook in the air fryer with less butter for a crispy twist.
Cook dumplings with chopped veggies, spices, and white wheat flour in just 5 minutes with minimal oil.