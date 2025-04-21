Yoga: 6 Benefits of Doing Shirshasana Every Day

It is the headstand position in which the individual goes in an inverted yoga pose to balance on their head with the support of their arms. Here are five benefits of doing Shirshasana daily at home:
Shirshasana aids blood flow to your brain and enhances relaxation. It can help you to focus without any distractions.
This asana is good for blood circulation and strengthens the spine and upper body. It can soothe your blood cells and aid the absorption of nutrients.
Shirshasana can stimulate your digestive organs. It can improve your metabolism and aid in the digestion of food quickly.
In this asana, you stand against the ground with the help of your arms and shoulders. It can improve your muscle power, body posture, and aid hormonal flow.
In this asana, you learn to balance your body against the ground. Hence, it helps you to focus on your arms and body.
Firstly, go in a kneeling position, interlock your fingers, and place your arms straight on the yoga mat. Then put your head on the ground between your hands. Lift your hips upward and straighten your legs.