Yoga: 6 Benefits of Doing Shirshasana Every Day

WION Web Team
Apr 21, 2025, 05:53 PM

What is Shirshasana?

It is the headstand position in which the individual goes in an inverted yoga pose to balance on their head with the support of their arms. Here are five benefits of doing Shirshasana daily at home:

Relieves Stress

Shirshasana aids blood flow to your brain and enhances relaxation. It can help you to focus without any distractions.

Photo Credit : wikimedia commons

Better Blood Circulation

This asana is good for blood circulation and strengthens the spine and upper body. It can soothe your blood cells and aid the absorption of nutrients.

Enhances Digestion

Shirshasana can stimulate your digestive organs. It can improve your metabolism and aid in the digestion of food quickly.

Strengthens Shoulders

In this asana, you stand against the ground with the help of your arms and shoulders. It can improve your muscle power, body posture, and aid hormonal flow.

Enhances Focus

In this asana, you learn to balance your body against the ground. Hence, it helps you to focus on your arms and body.

How to Do Shirshasana?

Firstly, go in a kneeling position, interlock your fingers, and place your arms straight on the yoga mat. Then put your head on the ground between your hands. Lift your hips upward and straighten your legs.