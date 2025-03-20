World Oral Health Day: How Oral Hygiene Can Indicate Other Illnesses

Yes, your oral health can be a significant indicator of your overall health and may predict future health problems.
Connection: Poor oral health, particularly gum disease (periodontitis), has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
Connection: There is a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and gum disease. People with diabetes are more susceptible to infections, including gum disease, and severe gum disease.
Connection: Bacteria from the mouth can be inhaled into the lungs, potentially causing respiratory infections such as pneumonia, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic lung conditions.
Connection: Pregnant women with gum disease may be at higher risk for preterm birth and low birth weight babies. The inflammation and infection in the gums can affect the developing fetus.
Connection: The bacteria that cause gum disease can also trigger inflammation in the joints, potentially worsening rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.
Connection: Some studies suggest a link between poor oral health and an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, possibly due to the spread of oral bacteria to the brain or the body’s inflammatory response.
Connection: Chronic inflammation from gum disease has been associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including pancreatic cancer and oral cancer.
Connection: Severe gum disease can contribute to chronic kidney disease, as the inflammation and infection can affect kidney function over time.
