World Oral Health Day: How Oral Hygiene Can Indicate Other Illnesses

Wion Web Desk
Mar 20, 2025, 02:02 PM

Introduction

Yes, your oral health can be a significant indicator of your overall health and may predict future health problems.

1 Cardiovascular Disease

Connection: Poor oral health, particularly gum disease (periodontitis), has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

2 Diabetes

Connection: There is a bidirectional relationship between diabetes and gum disease. People with diabetes are more susceptible to infections, including gum disease, and severe gum disease.

3 Respiratory Infections

Connection: Bacteria from the mouth can be inhaled into the lungs, potentially causing respiratory infections such as pneumonia, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic lung conditions.

4 Pregnancy Complications

Connection: Pregnant women with gum disease may be at higher risk for preterm birth and low birth weight babies. The inflammation and infection in the gums can affect the developing fetus.

5 Rheumatoid Arthritis

Connection: The bacteria that cause gum disease can also trigger inflammation in the joints, potentially worsening rheumatoid arthritis symptoms.

6 Cognitive Decline

Connection: Some studies suggest a link between poor oral health and an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia, possibly due to the spread of oral bacteria to the brain or the body’s inflammatory response.

7 Cancer

Connection: Chronic inflammation from gum disease has been associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including pancreatic cancer and oral cancer.

8 Kidney Disease

Connection: Severe gum disease can contribute to chronic kidney disease, as the inflammation and infection can affect kidney function over time.