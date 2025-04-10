World Happiness Report 2025: Where Do India and Its Neighbours Rank

WION Web Team
Apr 10, 2025, 05:11 PM

What is the World Happiness Report 2025?

The World Happiness Report is a happiness ranking report developed by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford along with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN). It highlights the impact of caring and sharing on people's happiness.

India: Rank 118

This year, India ranked 118th in the World Happiness Report 2025. It has been designated a lower position due to its perceived poor social support, high economic inequality, and corruption. This year, it has secured an average happiness score of 4.4.

Pakistan: Rank 109

With an average happiness score of 4.8, Pakistan is ranked 109th in the World Happiness Ranking Report 2025. This is because of its ongoing conflict, political instability, and restrictions on freedom. This year, its average happiness score is 4.8

Nepal: Rank 92

With an average happiness score of 5.3, Nepal has received the 109th rank in the World Happiness Ranking Report 2025. This is because of its average GDP per capita, lower social support, a healthy life expectancy, and freedom.

Bangladesh: Rank 134

Bangladesh is ranked 134th in the World Happiness Report 2025. With an average happiness score of 3.9, its position is very low due to its economic challenges, low GDP per capita, and ongoing political instability.

Sri Lanka: Rank 133

Sri Lanka is 133rd in the World Happiness Report 2025. It is due to its average life expectancy, poor GDP per capita, less freedom, corruption, and political instability. This year, its average happiness score is 3.9.

China: Rank 68

China is ranked 68th in the World Happiness Report 2025. It is due to its good GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, and freedom. This year, Beijing's average happiness score is 5.9.

Afghanistan: Rank 147

This year, Afghanistan has been given the 147th rank in the World Happiness Report 2025. It is due to its internal conflict, restrictions on freedoms, especially for women, and a poor economy. This year, its average happiness score is 1.4.

Myanmar: Rank 126

Myanmar has ranked 126th in the World Happiness Report 2025. It is due to its low GDP per capita, poor socio-political situation, human rights violations, social support, and a low healthy life expectancy. This year, its average happiness score is 4.3.

