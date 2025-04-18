Why Talking to Yourself is considered Smart

Talking to yourself is often considered a sign of intelligence and self-awareness for several reasons.
Verbalising your thoughts can help you organise and process information more effectively, making it easier to solve complex problems.
Talking to yourself can act as a form of self-guidance, helping you stay focused on tasks and goals. It allows you to articulate and process emotions, leading to better emotional control and decision-making.
Verbalising your thoughts can help you gain insight into your own beliefs, motivations, and behaviours. It can help you clarify your goals and the steps needed to achieve them.
Talking to yourself can serve as a form of language practice, improving your vocabulary and fluency.
Positive self-talk can be a form of self-comfort, reducing stress and anxiety. It can help you gain perspective on challenging situations, making them seem more manageable.
Talking through new information or concepts can enhance understanding and retention. It reinforces learning by engaging multiple cognitive processes.
Verbalising thoughts can lead to new ideas and creative solutions. It can serve as a form of brainstorming, where you explore different angles and possibilities.
Talking through the pros and cons of a decision can lead to more informed and thoughtful choices. It helps clarify your priorities and values, making it easier to make decisions that align with them.