Why Sabja seeds are considered best for Indian race than chia seeds

Sabja seeds (also known as basil seeds) and chia seeds are both nutrient-dense and offer various health benefits. However, Sabja seeds are often considered more suitable for the Indian population due to several cultural, climatic, and health-related factors.
Sabja seeds have been used in Indian traditional medicine (Ayurveda) and culinary practices for centuries. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are relatively new to the Indian market and are not traditionally rooted in Indian culture.
Sabja seeds are native to India and other tropical regions, making them well-suited to the Indian climate. Chia seeds are native to Central and South America and are not traditionally grown in India.
They are also rich in fiber and help in improving digestion, which is a common concern among Indians due to dietary habits.
Sabja seeds are generally more affordable and widely available in India compared to chia seeds.
Both seeds are rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, but Sabja seeds have a slightly higher fiber content, which is beneficial for digestive health.
Sabja seeds are known for their cooling properties, which align with Ayurvedic principles of balancing body heat.
Sabja seeds swell up quickly when soaked in water, forming a gel-like consistency that is easy to incorporate. Chia seeds also form a gel but take longer to swell, which may not always align with the quick preparation methods.
According to Ayurveda, Sabja seeds are considered to have a cooling effect on the body and are recommended for balancing Pitta dosha. Chia seeds, while nutritious, do not have the same Ayurvedic significance.