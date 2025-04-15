Why Everyone on Instagram Is Dipping Their Face in Lemon Ice Water (And You Should Too)

WION Web Team
Apr 15, 2025, 05:12 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

What is Lemon Ice Water Face Wash Trend?

On Instagram, you can see a viral trend where people are dunking their face in lemon ice water. It can look wild, but here’s what it can really do to your face.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Tightens Pores Fast

This cold lemon water face wash can smoothen your skin. It can tighten the pores on your face and giving you an instant firm and refreshed look.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Minimize Swelling & Puffiness

Dipping your face in lemon ice water can bring down your face swelling and puffiness. It can give you relief around tired eyes and cheeks.

3. Remove Dullness

A few drops of lemon add vitamin C to your face wash, which helps brighten skin tone and may reduce dullness.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Removes Redness and Inflammation

If you have any acne on your face, then this trend is good for you. The cold ice lemon face wash can constrict your blood vessels, soothing redness from acne. It can also remove irritation from your face in seconds.

Photo Credit : Pexels

5. Simple Skincare

To do this face wash, it takes just some ice cubes, and slices of lemon in a bowl. No creams or any gadgets are required. It can give you smooth appearance and look.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Why You Should Do This?

This icy trend can work like a hybrid gel-serum on your face that can brighten your face. It also tightens, and energises your face under a minute.

Photo Credit : Pexels