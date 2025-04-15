Why Everyone on Instagram Is Dipping Their Face in Lemon Ice Water (And You Should Too)

On Instagram, you can see a viral trend where people are dunking their face in lemon ice water. It can look wild, but here’s what it can really do to your face.
This cold lemon water face wash can smoothen your skin. It can tighten the pores on your face and giving you an instant firm and refreshed look.
Dipping your face in lemon ice water can bring down your face swelling and puffiness. It can give you relief around tired eyes and cheeks.
A few drops of lemon add vitamin C to your face wash, which helps brighten skin tone and may reduce dullness.
If you have any acne on your face, then this trend is good for you. The cold ice lemon face wash can constrict your blood vessels, soothing redness from acne. It can also remove irritation from your face in seconds.
To do this face wash, it takes just some ice cubes, and slices of lemon in a bowl. No creams or any gadgets are required. It can give you smooth appearance and look.
This icy trend can work like a hybrid gel-serum on your face that can brighten your face. It also tightens, and energises your face under a minute.