Why Drinking Tea from a Paper Cup Can Harm Your Health?

Drinking tea from a paper cup can potentially harm your health for several reasons.
Many paper cups are lined with a plastic coating (often polyethylene) to make them waterproof. When hot liquids like tea are poured into these cups, there is a risk that chemicals from the lining can leach into the beverage.
Some paper cups may contain bisphenol A (BPA) or other harmful chemicals used in the manufacturing process. While many manufacturers have moved away from BPA, there are still concerns about other similar compounds that could pose health risks.
The plastic lining in paper cups can break down into microplastics, which may contaminate the beverage. The long-term health effects of consuming microplastics are still being studied, but there are concerns about their potential impact on human health.
Paper cups can become very hot when filled with hot beverages, which can lead to burns or discomfort when drinking. Additionally, the heat can exacerbate the leaching of chemicals from the cup.
While not a direct health issue, the environmental impact of single-use paper cups can indirectly affect health. The production and disposal of these cups contribute to pollution and waste, which can have broader implications for public health.
Some paper cups may have additives or coatings that are not food-safe. These substances can potentially migrate into the beverage, posing health risks.