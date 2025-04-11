When Is Passover 2025? What You Need To Know About The Jewish Holiday

Passover is one of the significant Jewish festivals. It is also known as Pesach. It celebrates the freedom of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.
Passover will be celebrated from April 12 to April 20, 2025. This Jewish holiday lasts for seven or eight days. It is a major Jewish holiday. During this festival, all Jewish families gather and celebrate it.
Passover is celebrated by presenting a special meal known as the Seder. Seder involves a ceremonial dinner where the story of the Exodus from Egypt is told and recalled.
Passover rituals include cleaning leavened bread from the house. During Passover Jews avoid eating chametz (food made from wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt). They only eat Matzah (unleavened flatbread). They read Haggadah (a foundational Jewish text) during the Seder.
During Passover Jews offer special prayers to God, especially during synagogue services. It is a time when Jewish families and friends gather, share meals, and celebrate freedom.
