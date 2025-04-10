What Is the Best Time to Have Dry Fruits?

Dry fruits are rich in vitamins (A, C), minerals (calcium, potassium), and fibre. They are good for heart health, bone health, digestion, and give your body a great energy boost. Here is the best time to have dry fruits:
Morning hours are the magic hours to have dry fruits. They can provide you with sustained energy with their nutrients. Your body absorbs nutrients most effectively in the hours after waking.
Dry fruits can be a healthy and beneficial option for an afternoon snack. They can offer you instant energy and nutrients to fight hunger and avoid unhealthy cravings.
Before morning workouts or on an empty stomach, you can have dry fruits to get a quick burst of clean energy. It can give you zero heaviness and no crash and act as natural fuel.
You can also consume dry fruits as a pre-workout snack in the evening. They can give you energy and the focus to do tasks. They fuel your brain and jumpstart digestion.
Dry fruits can be healthy, but also have dense calories. Eating them late in the day may affect digestion. You can stick to earlier hours for maximum benefit. Instead, eat them as a mid-morning snack.
Soak dry fruits overnight, if possible. Soaking makes them easier to digest. It also improves nutrient absorption. Almonds, walnuts, and raisins can be consumed this way.
