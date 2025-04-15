What Happens When You Drink Warm Water Before Coffee

Before you drink coffee, try drinking warm water first. It may seem a small step, but it improves your metabolism and blood circulation. Warm water can help you in so many ways.
Warm water improves your gut health and prepares the gut to absorb nutrients better. It is helpful for digestion on an empty stomach.
You wake up dehydrated. Water first thing replenishes your system and helps prevent the jitters from coffee.
Warm water can help you to flush out overnight toxins. It promotes clearer skin and better digestion throughout the day.
Warm water slightly enhances your core temperature. It can also support your metabolic function and improves digestion first thing in the morning.
Warm water intake before coffee can reduce your acidity, support hydration and lower down bloating. Bloating is often caused by drinking coffee on an empty stomach.
