What Happens to Your Brain When You Stare at a Candle for 2 Minutes

WION Web Team
Apr 18, 2025, 03:26 PM
What Can Candle Gazing Do To You?

Candle Gazing can sound simple, but doing it for two minutes can do astonishing things to your brain and mood.

Sharpens Memory

When you focus on the candle flame, your minds start concentrating, and cluttering thoughts vanish. This can sharpen your memory.

The Brain Operates Well

This candle gazing can make your brain work with calm, peace, and enhance your creativity. Your brain can work like you are in deep meditation.

Less Eye Strain

After hours of screens, this natural gaze can reset your eyes. Hence, reducing your eyes' tension and dryness.

Vanishes Stress

With candle gazing, your anxiety and cortisol levels begin to lower. You may feel lighter and calmer. Your mental tension reduces with the flickering flame, providing you with a focal point to focus.

Enhances Attention

Even with just two minutes every day, you can notice more things like colours, sounds, etc. Your attention strengthens without much effort.

